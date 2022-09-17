  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday. | SPUTNIK / POOL / VIA REUTERS
Underlining Russia’s widening isolation on the world stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that it is no time for war — even as the Russian president threatened to escalate the brutality of his campaign in Ukraine.

The televised admonishment by Modi at a regional summit in Uzbekistan came a day after Putin acknowledged that Xi Jinping, China’s leader, had “questions and concerns” about the war.

