Underlining Russia’s widening isolation on the world stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that it is no time for war — even as the Russian president threatened to escalate the brutality of his campaign in Ukraine.
The televised admonishment by Modi at a regional summit in Uzbekistan came a day after Putin acknowledged that Xi Jinping, China’s leader, had “questions and concerns” about the war.
