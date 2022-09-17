Japan under then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rejected a North Korean proposal to return two Japanese men, including a victim of abductions by Pyongyang, in around 2014 and 2015, sources involved in the negotiations have revealed.
Tokyo turned down the proposal by Pyongyang, fearing that the nuclear-armed country could try to end the long-standing issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, the sources said Friday.
