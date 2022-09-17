  • Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then-U.S. President Donald Trump meet with Sakie Yokota, mother of Megumi Yokota, who was kidnapped by North Korean agents at the age of 13 in 1977, and other families of Japanese abductees by North Korea in Tokyo in May 2019. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Japan under then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rejected a North Korean proposal to return two Japanese men, including a victim of abductions by Pyongyang, in around 2014 and 2015, sources involved in the negotiations have revealed.

Tokyo turned down the proposal by Pyongyang, fearing that the nuclear-armed country could try to end the long-standing issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, the sources said Friday.

