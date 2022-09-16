  • Residents are evacuated to safer places in a tractor after heavy rains caused flooding in a residential area of Bengaluru in November 2021. | REUTERS
    Residents are evacuated to safer places in a tractor after heavy rains caused flooding in a residential area of Bengaluru in November 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

BENGALURU – Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish.

In the 1990s, Bengaluru, once a genteel city of gardens, lakes and a cool climate, rapidly became India’s answer to Silicon Valley, attracting millions of workers and the regional headquarters of some of the world’s biggest IT companies.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,