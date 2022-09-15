  • An ethereum logo on an electronic screen inside a cryptocurrency exchange in Barcelona on Sept. 8. The blockchain network has completed the crypto world’s biggest and most ambitious software upgrade to date. | BLOOMBERG
Crypto’s most important commercial highway, ethereum, just got repaved.

The blockchain network completed the crypto world’s biggest and most ambitious software upgrade to date, according to its co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a Twitter post Thursday.

