  • King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

London – King Charles III built his own empire long before he inherited his mother’s.

Charles, who formally acceded to the British throne Saturday, spent half a century turning his royal estate into a billion-dollar portfolio and one of the most lucrative moneymakers in the royal family business.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,