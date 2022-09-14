  • About 81% of men and 84% of women in Japan between the ages of 18 and 34 who have never married said they intend to tie the knot at some point, according to a recent survey. | GETTY IMAGES
A record low number of young singles in Japan say they plan to get married someday, in a new blow to the nation’s push to reverse its low fertility rate as its population rapidly ages.

About 81% of men and 84% of women between the ages of 18 and 34 who have never married said they intend to tie the knot at some point, according to a birth trends survey by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, carried out in 2021 and released on Sept. 9.

