Japan’s extraordinary parliament session is likely to be convened on Oct. 3, a ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday, in what would be the first Diet debate since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his Cabinet in early August.
During the session, the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, are set to seek the passage of a second supplementary budget for the fiscal year through March 2023, centering on a new relief package to tackle rising price hikes.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.