  • Japanese lawmakers head to the Diet building in Tokyo on Aug. 3 for a three-day extraordinary parliamentary session. The Diet is set to hold its next extraordinary parliamentary session on Oct. 3. | KYODO
    Japanese lawmakers head to the Diet building in Tokyo on Aug. 3 for a three-day extraordinary parliamentary session. The Diet is set to hold its next extraordinary parliamentary session on Oct. 3. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan’s extraordinary parliament session is likely to be convened on Oct. 3, a ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday, in what would be the first Diet debate since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his Cabinet in early August.

During the session, the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, are set to seek the passage of a second supplementary budget for the fiscal year through March 2023, centering on a new relief package to tackle rising price hikes.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,