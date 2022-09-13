  • Hopper cars laden with coal trail behind an eastbound Norfolk Southern freight train heading through Waddy, Kentucky. | BLOOMBERG
Commodities groups are sounding the alarm as a potential railway strike threatens to cripple transportation of vital goods from food and lumber to coal.

Freight railroads and labor unions worked through the weekend to try to avoid a strike that could cost the U.S. economy more than $2 billion a day, though there isn’t much sign of progress ahead of a potential Sept. 17 walkout. A strike would threaten shipments of grains, fertilizer and energy when global food prices are elevated and inflation ripples through economies.

