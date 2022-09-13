  • Eneos Holdings President Takeshi Saito says the firm is drawing up plans to consolidate its oil refineries. | BLOOMBERG
    Eneos Holdings President Takeshi Saito says the firm is drawing up plans to consolidate its oil refineries. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s biggest oil refiner is drawing up plans to consolidate production as domestic demand slumps because of a shrinking population and efforts to cut emissions.

Eneos Holdings has an outline for fusing operations but is still discussing which of its refineries to shutter when, President Takeshi Saito, who took over the helm of the Tokyo-based company in April, said in an interview. Eneos, which expects domestic fuel demand to slump 50% by 2040, has already announced a plan to close one of its 10 refineries next year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,