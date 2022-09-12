  • Residents greet soldiers in a location given as Kozacha Lopan, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, in this screenshot obtained from a social media video released on Sunday. | FACEBOOK / VYACHESLAV ZADORENKO / VIA REUTERS
Ukraine’s forces continued their rapid advance in the Kharkiv region on Sunday, exploiting an extraordinary collapse of Russian defenses and raising the question of how far they can go.

Unconfirmed reports overnight suggested Kyiv’s troops had taken Velykyi Burluk, a town about 90 kilometers east of Kharkiv and not far from the Russia-Ukraine border. The town of Chkalovske was also retaken, and all eyes are on strategically located Izyum.

