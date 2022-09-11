  • People line the street to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth as the hearse carrying the monarch passes through the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, Scotland, on Sunday | REUTERS
    People line the street to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth as the hearse carrying the monarch passes through the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, Scotland, on Sunday | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

BALMORAL, Scotland – Queen Elizabeth’s coffin began a six-hour journey from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday, as crowds lined the roads to pay tribute to the monarch in the first of a series of solemn events leading up to her funeral on Sept. 19.

At 10 a.m., Elizabeth’s oak coffin, which had been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, was placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,