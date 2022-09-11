  • Tourists arrive at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
Japan is reviewing its border control policy of keeping daily entries below 50,000 and will remove it in the “not so distant future,” a government spokesman said Sunday.

The government will simultaneously relax other restrictions, including a visa requirement and the requirement to travel on a package tour, when it completely lifts the daily cap on overseas arrivals, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said during a Fuji Television program.

