  • Smoke rises from what appears to be a makeshift bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine in this image released in May. | UKRAINIAN AIRBORNE FORCES COMMAND / VIA REUTERS
KHERSON REGION, Ukraine – The pontoon bridge had been in place for barely a day. The Ukrainian army rushed to move troops and equipment across. Then the soldiers watched on a drone video feed as the Russians blew up their bridge, yet again.

“Yes, they hit the bridge,” the drone pilot said matter-of-factly, peering at images beamed in from a safe distance, a mile or so away.

