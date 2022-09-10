Every one of the more than 825 F-35 fighter jets delivered so far contain a component made with a Chinese alloy that’s prohibited by both U.S. law and Pentagon regulations, according to the program office that oversees the aircraft.
The component — a magnet used in an aircraft-powering device supplied by Honeywell International Inc. — has been used in the plane since 2003, the Pentagon’s F-35 program office said. On Wednesday, the Pentagon suspended deliveries of new F-35s to make sure the program complies with regulations related to “specialty metals.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.