    An F-35 is flown by the Israeli Air Force during a demonstration in June. | REUTERS
Every one of the more than 825 F-35 fighter jets delivered so far contain a component made with a Chinese alloy that’s prohibited by both U.S. law and Pentagon regulations, according to the program office that oversees the aircraft.

The component — a magnet used in an aircraft-powering device supplied by Honeywell International Inc. — has been used in the plane since 2003, the Pentagon’s F-35 program office said. On Wednesday, the Pentagon suspended deliveries of new F-35s to make sure the program complies with regulations related to “specialty metals.”

