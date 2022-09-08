  • A monitor at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo shows the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. | REUTERS
The yen’s decline continued for a fourth day as traders took stock of key levels to watch after the strongest warnings to date from senior officials failed to stem its slide.

The yen fell 0.2% in Tokyo to around the ¥144 per dollar level. It had touched ¥144.99 Wednesday before a modest recovery, making ¥145 the next focal point for chart lovers. Traders are also keeping an eye on ¥146.78, the level reached before joint Japan-U.S. intervention to support the yen back in 1998.

