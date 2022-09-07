  • Workers at the site of a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 28. | MAURICIO LIMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Workers at the site of a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 28. | MAURICIO LIMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

BRUSSELS – Even as Russia’s war on Ukraine grinds on with no end in sight, Ukraine’s allies are facing complicated questions about the country’s reconstruction.

Who will pay for what, and who should control the process and funds? What kind of external oversight of the money should be required and what changes must Ukraine make?

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,