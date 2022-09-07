  • Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers at James Smith Cree Nation talk after multiple people were killed and injured in a stabbing spree on the reserve and nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Monday. | REUTERS
OTTAWA – Canadian police converged on the James Smith Cree Nation on Tuesday, drawn back to the area by possible sightings of the man wanted in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people, but the suspect remained at large in the third day of an intense manhunt.

CBC News reported a heavy police presence on the indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan, about 320 kilometers north of the provincial capital of Regina, where Sunday’s bloodshed shocked a country largely unaccustomed to deadly bouts of mass violence.

