  • New Conservative Party leader and incoming British prime minister Liz Truss arrives at Conservative Party Headquarters in central London on Monday, having been announced the winner of the party's leadership contest at an event in the city. Truss will be the U.K.'s third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher. The 47-year-old has consistently enjoyed overwhelming support over 42-year-old Rishi Sunak in polling of the estimated 200,000 party members who were eligible to vote. | AFP-JIJI
    New Conservative Party leader and incoming British prime minister Liz Truss arrives at Conservative Party Headquarters in central London on Monday, having been announced the winner of the party's leadership contest at an event in the city. Truss will be the U.K.'s third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher. The 47-year-old has consistently enjoyed overwhelming support over 42-year-old Rishi Sunak in polling of the estimated 200,000 party members who were eligible to vote. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Liz Truss is happy to make enemies. The U.K.’s next prime minister has likened bureaucrats to “gremlins,” insulted domestic and foreign leaders, and said British workers need more graft.

The self-styled “disruptor-in-chief” said Sunday she’s ready for unpopular decisions, and will now have to pick who to antagonize most as she responds to the full-throttled cost-of-living crisis facing households and businesses.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,