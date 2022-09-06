  • Prosecutors search the headquarters of publishing giant Kadokawa in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday. | KYODO
Tokyo prosecutors arrested top executives at publishing giant Kadokawa on Tuesday on suspicion of bribing former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi in exchange for favorable treatment as an official sponsor.

Takahashi, who was indicted Tuesday for allegedly accepting bribes from apparel-maker Aoki Holdings in relation to the Olympics and Paralympics, was arrested the same day for taking bribes from Kadokawa as well, with prosecutors seeking to expand their investigation.

