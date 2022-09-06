The state funeral planned to be held for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sept. 27 will cost an estimated ¥1.66 billion ($11.8 million) once the price of security and welcoming overseas dignitaries is factored in, the government announced Tuesday.
The original estimate — which only took into account the cost of renting and preparing the Budokan arena in central Tokyo, and didn’t cover additional security for the estimated 6,400 attendees — was ¥250 million.
