  • A state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be held at Tokyo’s Budokan arena on Sept. 27. | KYODO
The state funeral planned to be held for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sept. 27 will cost an estimated ¥1.66 billion ($11.8 million) once the price of security and welcoming overseas dignitaries is factored in, the government announced Tuesday.

The original estimate — which only took into account the cost of renting and preparing the Budokan arena in central Tokyo, and didn’t cover additional security for the estimated 6,400 attendees — was ¥250 million.

