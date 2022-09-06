  • Philippine billionaire Enrique Razon made his fortune operating ports and running casinos. His next target is the country’s nascent renewables industry. | BLOOMBERG
Philippine billionaire Enrique Razon made his fortune operating ports and running casinos. His next target is the country’s nascent renewables industry.

The nation’s second-richest man is focusing on solar farms, battery facilities and water projects in an effort to attract international investors. His green push through Prime Infrastructure Holdings, which will go public later this year, is aligned with broader plans by the government to increase the use of renewable energy to 50% by 2040.

