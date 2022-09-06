  • U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp. last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. | REUTERS
BEIJING – High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a review showed.

U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp. last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. Local peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) also said new license requirements now prevent export of its advanced AI chip MI250 to China.

