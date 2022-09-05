  • (From left) Denny Tamaki, Atsushi Sakima and Mikio Shimoji call for support Sunday in Okinawa Prefecture ahead of the gubernatorial election on Sept. 11. | KYODO
Naha – Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki remains the favorite to win the upcoming gubernatorial election, thanks to strong support from voters opposed to a central government-backed plan to relocate a U.S. military base within the southern island prefecture, a Kyodo New survey showed Monday.

The 62-year-old incumbent, backed by the opposition camp, was followed by ruling-coalition-backed Atsushi Sakima, 58, making the race look increasingly like a rerun of the 2018 face-off between the two candidates.

