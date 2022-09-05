The leader of the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu pledged on a trip to Taiwan on Monday to “stand firm” on a commitment to lasting ties, drawing Taiwan’s thanks at a time of growing competition as China expands its influence in the region.
Tuvalu, with a population of about 10,000, is one of only 14 countries to retain full diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and one of four in the Pacific where Beijing and Washington are tussling for influence.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.