  Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen holds a welcome ceremony for visiting Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano in Taipei on Monday.
  • Reuters

The leader of the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu pledged on a trip to Taiwan on Monday to “stand firm” on a commitment to lasting ties, drawing Taiwan’s thanks at a time of growing competition as China expands its influence in the region.

Tuvalu, with a population of about 10,000, is one of only 14 countries to retain full diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and one of four in the Pacific where Beijing and Washington are tussling for influence.

