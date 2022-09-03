  • Large waves caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor are seen Saturday from Yomitan village on Okinawa's main island. | KYODO
  • Bloomberg

Powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor continues to approach Okinawan islands, with strong winds prompting local authorities to order evacuations and airlines to cancel flights.

Okinawa’s Miyakojima and Ishigaki cities instructed residents concerned for their homes on Saturday to evacuate to shelters before winds intensified, according to separate notices by local authorities. Japan Airlines said on Saturday it canceled 56 flights, affecting about 3,230 passengers, while ANA Holdings canceled 44 flights on Saturday and 22 for Sunday.

