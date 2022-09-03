  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
The Biden administration is considering moves that would restrict U.S. investment in Chinese technology companies amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investment curbs taking shape would likely come as an executive order to be signed by President Joe Biden in coming months, one of the people said Friday evening.

