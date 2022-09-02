  • A man fills jugs of purified water for local residents in Jackson, Mississippi, on Tuesday. | EDMUND FOUNTAIN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A man fills jugs of purified water for local residents in Jackson, Mississippi, on Tuesday. | EDMUND FOUNTAIN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
The water crisis unfolding in Jackson, Mississippi, was decades in the making: the culmination of crumbling infrastructure, systemic racism and more extreme weather. It’s also a stark warning of trouble to come as climate change piles new stress onto the essential services Americans rely on every day.

In addition to warming up the planet by nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times, climate change is making precipitation events more intense, and therefore more likely to overwhelm strained systems. Lower-income and minority communities such as Jackson — which is 82% Black and where a quarter of residents live in poverty — bear the brunt of the impacts.

