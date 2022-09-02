  • Yasushi Kudo, head of nonprofit think tank Genron NPO, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
    Yasushi Kudo, head of nonprofit think tank Genron NPO, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japanese and South Koreans both see each other’s country more favorably than last year, but ill feelings linger after years of soured political relations between the Asian neighbors over wartime issues, a survey showed Thursday.

Japanese who have unfavorable feelings about South Korea stood at 40.3%, down 8.5 percentage points, while South Koreans who hold a negative impression of Japan came to 52.8%, down 10.4 points, according to the poll conducted by nonprofit think tank Genron NPO and the Seoul-based East Asia Institute.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,