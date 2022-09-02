  • Takafumi Umeda, head of the Meteorological Agency's abnormal weather information center, speaks during a news conference at the agency on Thursday. | KYODO
    Takafumi Umeda, head of the Meteorological Agency's abnormal weather information center, speaks during a news conference at the agency on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Meteorological Agency said Thursday that this year’s early-summer rainy season ended later in many parts of the country than initially announced.

The agency said that despite earlier statements, the rainy season actually ended in late July in areas ranging from the Kyushu region to the Kanto-Koshin region. Previously, the season was believed to have ended in late June, making it the earliest end on record for seven regions.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)