The Meteorological Agency said Thursday that this year’s early-summer rainy season ended later in many parts of the country than initially announced.
The agency said that despite earlier statements, the rainy season actually ended in late July in areas ranging from the Kyushu region to the Kanto-Koshin region. Previously, the season was believed to have ended in late June, making it the earliest end on record for seven regions.
