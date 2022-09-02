  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a government panel meeting in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a government panel meeting in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
The government on Friday announced a range of planned measures to better prepare for subsequent waves of the coronavirus and future outbreaks of other infectious diseases, including introducing penalties for certain hospitals that don’t comply with requests to secure enough beds.

The government also plans to revise the existing quarantine law to mandate that people suspected of having COVID-19 isolate at home and report their conditions to health authorities. Penalties would be levied on those who don’t comply.

