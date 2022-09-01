  • Submerged buildings and fields after heavy rain caused flooding in Panjin, China, on Aug. 4 | AFP-JIJI
    Submerged buildings and fields after heavy rain caused flooding in Panjin, China, on Aug. 4 | AFP-JIJI
Torrential downpours claimed the lives of more than 1,000 in Pakistan, where almost half a million people are in relief camps. A massive deluge crashed across Mississippi in the past week, leaving the roughly 150,000 residents of capital city Jackson without reliable access to clean drinking water. Cascades of rain recently poured into Seoul’s subway stations and turned streets into rivers in one of the worst storms in more than a century.

The world has been swept by a series of deadly floods in recent weeks, destroying homes, inundating croplands, snarling mining operations and wreaking economic devastation.

