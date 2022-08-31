  • The government plans to abolish rules that require people to file applications using storage devices such as floppy disks. | GETTY IMAGES
  • Jiji, Kyodo

The government Tuesday started discussions to scrap outdated administrative rules that require citizens to use designated storage devices, such as floppy disks, to file applications.

“Where on earth can you buy floppy disks nowadays? We will review (the rules) at an early stage,” digital minister Taro Kono said at a news conference.

