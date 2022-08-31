  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visits a navy base in Penghu Islands, Taiwan, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
PENGHU, Taiwan – Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday shortly after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan’s military to take “strong countermeasures” against what she termed Chinese provocations.

It was the first time such warning shots have been fired during a period of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. Beijing views the island as its own territory, while Taiwan strongly disputes China’s sovereignty claims.

