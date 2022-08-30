Hungary, whose social policies have sparked international condemnation over everything from its treatment of migrants to LGBTQ rights, now appears to be taking aim at educated women.
Having too many female college graduates threatens the economy and demographics by skewing education in their favor and making it more difficult for them to have children, according to a report by the State Audit Office. The work, entitled “Signs of Pink Education in Hungary?!,” was published on July 1 and reported by Nepszava newspaper on Thursday.
