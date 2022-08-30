  • Customers in front of Westend Shopping Mall in Budapest on June 7. Having too many female college graduates threatens the economy and demographics by skewing education in their favor and making it more difficult for them to have children, according to a report by the State Audit Office. | BLOOMBERG
    Customers in front of Westend Shopping Mall in Budapest on June 7. Having too many female college graduates threatens the economy and demographics by skewing education in their favor and making it more difficult for them to have children, according to a report by the State Audit Office. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Hungary, whose social policies have sparked international condemnation over everything from its treatment of migrants to LGBTQ rights, now appears to be taking aim at educated women.

Having too many female college graduates threatens the economy and demographics by skewing education in their favor and making it more difficult for them to have children, according to a report by the State Audit Office. The work, entitled “Signs of Pink Education in Hungary?!,” was published on July 1 and reported by Nepszava newspaper on Thursday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,