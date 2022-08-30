  • Tokyo reported 14,219 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • KYODO, JIJI

Tokyo reported 14,219 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by about 7,500 the week before, the metropolitan government said.

Of the reported patients, 1,537 were age 65 and older while 3,106 people were 19 years old and younger. The government said 26 people died from the disease.

