STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW – Western technology companies including Ericsson and Nokia announced plans Monday to exit Russia completely, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates.
Ericsson said it will gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, while its Finnish rival Nokia said it also plans to exit its Russian business by the end of the year.
