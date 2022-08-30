  • Western technology companies including Ericsson and Nokia announced plans Monday to exit Russia completely, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates. | REUTERS
    Western technology companies including Ericsson and Nokia announced plans Monday to exit Russia completely, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW – Western technology companies including Ericsson and Nokia announced plans Monday to exit Russia completely, following Dell last week, as the pace of withdrawals accelerates.

Ericsson said it will gradually withdraw from Russia over the coming months, while its Finnish rival Nokia said it also plans to exit its Russian business by the end of the year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , ,