  • Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of Bank of Japan, arrives for dinner at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
The yen’s slide back toward the key psychological ¥140 per-dollar level is reigniting chatter on the likelihood officials will intervene to support the currency.

With traders refocusing on the gap between interest rates in Japan and those in the rest of the world, amid a chorus line of hawkish Federal Reserve commentary, the yen has tumbled close to 4% this month and traded around the ¥138.50 level Tuesday. That’s a hair’s breadth from a fresh 24-year low and the ¥140 level some market watchers have flagged as key for policymakers.

