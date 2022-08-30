  • Kazuo Inamori, the founder of Kyocera Corp., in Kyoto in 2015 | BLOOMBERG
    Kazuo Inamori, the founder of Kyocera Corp., in Kyoto in 2015 | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Kyocera Corp. founder Kazuo Inamori — a former Buddhist priest who went on to influence japanese entrepreneurs for decades — has died of old age. He was 90.

Inamori, who also founded the precursor to japan’s No. 2 phone carrier KDDI Corp., was famous for prioritizing employees’ needs over shareholder demands. His “amoeba management” philosophy preached organic corporate growth. Companies should allow employees’ insights into changing market priorities guide them, he said. That management style led Kyocera to grow in multiple directions, leading it to pioneer technologies in power semiconductor devices, fine ceramics and solar cells.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,