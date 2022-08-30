  • China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian speaks during a news conference in Beijing, on March 18. | REUTERS
    China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian speaks during a news conference in Beijing, on March 18. | REUTERS

BEIJING/TAIPEI – China on Monday dismissed complaints from Taiwan about repeated harassment by Chinese drones very close to Taiwanese-controlled islands as not anything “to make a fuss about”, prompting Taipei to label Beijing as nothing more than thieves.

Since China began war games and military drills near Taiwan earlier this month after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Chinese-claimed island, the government in Taipei has reported repeated flights by drones on islets it controls close to the Chinese coast.

