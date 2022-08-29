  • A QR code for COVID-19 contact tracing at a park in Beijing | BLOOMBERG
    A QR code for COVID-19 contact tracing at a park in Beijing | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Another city near Beijing imposed a partial lockdown as COVID-19 infections climbed, taking extra precautions even as cases nationwide continued to ease.

Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of China’s Hebei province that borders Beijing, said mass testing will be done on residents in in four major downtown districts and they are required to stay at home for three days from 2 p.m. Sunday. It reported 25 local COVID-19 cases for Saturday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,