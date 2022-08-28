  • Ukrainian people, including Yuliya Taniguchi, protest against Russia's invasion of their country in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima on March 5. | KYODO
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Pref. – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine has opened the eyes of a Ukrainian woman living in Hiroshima to the horrors of nuclear warfare, pushing her to take a stand in solidarity with her compatriots.

In March, a group of Ukrainians staged a protest against the Russian invasion in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome, the skeletal remains of a building preserved as a memorial after the August 1945 atomic bombing of the city.

