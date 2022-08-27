  • Toshimitsu Motegi | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Toshimitsu Motegi | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has handed out a questionnaire to its lawmakers, asking about links to the religious group known as the Unification Church.

The survey includes questions about whether they have sent any congratulatory telegrams to the group or its affiliates, attended any related gatherings, received support for any election or collected any money from the group through donations or fundraising parties.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,