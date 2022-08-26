  • Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno attends a news conference on Friday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo. | KYODO
The Cabinet on Friday approved a ¥249 million ($1.8 million) outlay to pay for the controversial state funeral next month for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

As the public remains divided over Abe’s political legacy and scandals, the Cabinet has no plan to urge ministries and related agencies to extend their condolences when the funeral is held Sept. 27.

