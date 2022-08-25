  • A mourner offers flowers next to a picture of late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on July 15, a week after his assassination. | REUTERS
The controversial state funeral planned next month for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is going to cost the Japanese government around ¥250 million, government sources said Thursday.

The amount, to be approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet as early as Friday, is expected to include costs for renting the venue, the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, and COVID-19 precautions, according to the sources.

