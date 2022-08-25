  • A solar farm on the outskirts of Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia, in April 2021. In a symbol of how the nation is changing, the country’s largest power market reached a point this month where solar briefly overtook coal as the biggest source of electricity. | BLOOMBERG
    A solar farm on the outskirts of Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia, in April 2021. In a symbol of how the nation is changing, the country’s largest power market reached a point this month where solar briefly overtook coal as the biggest source of electricity. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Australia is finally getting serious about global warming, and everyone from oil majors to billionaire mining magnates is looking for a way to capitalize on the transformation.

Signs of change are everywhere on the continent. A new government has been elected, pledging to cut greenhouse-gas emissions faster; the nation’s biggest power grid has a multibillion-dollar plan to dump coal; and some of the country’s richest people who made their fortunes in mining and technology are lining up huge green-energy projects designed to pivot the nation from fossil-fuel king to a global supplier of green energy and the metals needed to build electric vehicles.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , ,