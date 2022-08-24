Africa’s post-pandemic recovery is set to take center stage when Japanese and African leaders meet in Tunisia this weekend for the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).
High-ranking officials from more than a dozen African states — as well as representatives of international organizations, donor countries, private companies and civil society — are set to attend the summit, which will focus on sustainability, both in terms of economic development and human resilience.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.