The United States and its allies must balance sending a clear message to China over Taiwan with the need to avoid escalation as Asia enters a “sinister period” of tensions, Japan’s top envoy to the U.S. said.

“We need to respond, we need to send a clear message,” Ambassador Koji Tomita said in an interview on Tuesday in New York. “We have to act firmly, but wisely, because we have to be careful that we should not go to into an escalatory cycle.”