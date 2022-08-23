  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
The government said Tuesday that it will maintain sanctions on Russia while working in tandem with other Group of Seven nations as the war in Ukraine is set to enter its seventh month with no end in sight.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who attended a meeting of ministers and senior ministry officials virtually as he has contracted COVID-19, instructed them to craft measures to address rising energy prices prompted by the ongoing war.

