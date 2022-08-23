A former Apple engineer has pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.
Zhang Xiaolang, who was arrested in July 2018 on his way to catch a one-way flight to China, admitted to a single count of trade-secret theft at a hearing Monday in federal court in San Jose, California, according to the court’s electronic docket.
