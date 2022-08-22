  • The dollar-yen rate may again test the ¥140 level ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday. | REUTERS
The resurgent dollar is threatening to snuff out the nascent rally in the yen, just as speculators had given up on betting against the Japanese currency.

The greenback jumped almost 3% against the yen last week, helped by a spike in Treasury yields as traders readied for hawkish Federal Reserve commentary at their upcoming Jackson Hole symposium. The strength was broad based as the U.S. currency surged against all Group-of-10 peers, but it has put the dollar-yen rate back on track for a push toward the closely-watched ¥140 level.

